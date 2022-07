Sunshine this morning; clouds increase with a slight shower chance later today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will increase with the slight chance for a shower or t-shower later today. It will be breezy, warm and humid this afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Showers and storms are likely tonight with a marginal risk for severe storms across all of Western New York. Skies will clear out Saturday afternoon and mostly sunny skies stick around for Sunday. July 4 looks great with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and warm, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Early showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 70s.