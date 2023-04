Mary Beth's Forecast: Sunny, Warm Finish to Weekend Before Sharply Cooler Air Arrives

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spot Showers south of Buffalo ending after sunset with clearing skies. Tomorrow will feature unseasonably warm weather and sunshine with highs near 80. A Cold Front will arrive Sunday night with showers and t-storms, ushering in sharply cooler air. Monday will be much cooler with scattered showers and highs near 50. It turns even colder on Tuesday with a rain/wet snow mix. Milder air returns toward the end of the week.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Spot showers ending south. Clearing skies. Low: mid 50s.

SUNDAY:

MORNING: Sunny, quick warm up. Near 60

AFTERNOON: Sunny, more humid. High: 80

Showers & T-Storms arrive after sunset

MONDAY

MORNING: Cooler. Showers: upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Chilly. Showers Near 50

TUESDAY

MORNING: Colder. Rain/ Wet Snow. Mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Showers. Mid 40s.

WEDNEDAY

MORNING: Chilly. Clearing skies Upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Some sun Milder. High: low 50s.