Sunny St. Patrick's Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will settle over the area today bringing abundant sunshine to the region. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s. Clouds increase on Friday with highs near 60 degrees. Saturday will be another mild day with rain showers likely. Temperatures will drop on Sunday with highs back in the 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 60.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.

