Sunny skies to end the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Weak area of high pressure will bring abundant sunshine to the area today. Clouds increase tonight with a stray shower possible toward Saturday morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with temperatures in the 70s. Sctd. showers and t-showers will develop Saturday afternoon mainly north and south of Buffalo. A cold front will move through WNY on Sunday with a better chance for rain Sunday morning. Warmer temperatures return next week with highs back in the 80s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Stray showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds with rain north and south of Buffalo, low 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.