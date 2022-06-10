Sunny skies to end the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Weak area of high pressure will bring abundant sunshine to the area today. Clouds increase tonight with a stray shower possible toward Saturday morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with temperatures in the 70s. Sctd. showers and t-showers will develop Saturday afternoon mainly north and south of Buffalo. A cold front will move through WNY on Sunday with a better chance for rain Sunday morning. Warmer temperatures return next week with highs back in the 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Stray showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds with rain north and south of Buffalo, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

