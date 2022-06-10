Watch
Weather

Actions

Sunny skies to end the week

Mostly sunny and pleasant today
Friday Weather
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 6:16 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 06:16:12-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Weak area of high pressure will bring abundant sunshine to the area today. Clouds increase tonight with a stray shower possible toward Saturday morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with temperatures in the 70s. Sctd. showers and t-showers will develop Saturday afternoon mainly north and south of Buffalo. A cold front will move through WNY on Sunday with a better chance for rain Sunday morning. Warmer temperatures return next week with highs back in the 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Stray showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds with rain north and south of Buffalo, low 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018