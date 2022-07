Sunny skies, light winds, and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure over Western New York will bring us another dry and sunny day. Dry weather will stick around through Monday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Clear skies, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.