Sunny skies across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure centered over WNY will bring sunshine and warm temperatures to the region through Friday. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the upper 70s with highs in the 80s Thursday and Friday. The next chance for rain will be Saturday afternoon.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, high 77.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Late storms, near 80.

