Sunny, chilly start to Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chilly and frosty start to the day with sunshine. Temperatures will be more mild Monday afternoon, however, we'll see scattered showers, with the chances for rumbles of thunder in the evening. Tuesday is warmer, in the 60s and quiet with more sunshine. Wednesday is the warmest day of the week, but we trade in the warmth for scattered showers and t-storms. Temperatures steadily decrease into the weekend
MONDAY
MORNING: 30
AFTERNOON: 63
Scattered showers
TUESDAY
MORNING: 44
AFTERNOON: 60
Sun and clouds
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 71
Scattered showers and t-storms
THURSDAY
MORNING: 65
AFTERNOON: 57
Scattered showers
FRIDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 55
Windy with sun and clouds