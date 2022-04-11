Watch
Sunny, chilly start to Monday

Afternoon scattered showers
Posted at 6:54 AM, Apr 11, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chilly and frosty start to the day with sunshine. Temperatures will be more mild Monday afternoon, however, we'll see scattered showers, with the chances for rumbles of thunder in the evening. Tuesday is warmer, in the 60s and quiet with more sunshine. Wednesday is the warmest day of the week, but we trade in the warmth for scattered showers and t-storms. Temperatures steadily decrease into the weekend

MONDAY
MORNING: 30
AFTERNOON: 63
Scattered showers

TUESDAY
MORNING: 44
AFTERNOON: 60
Sun and clouds

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 71
Scattered showers and t-storms

THURSDAY
MORNING: 65
AFTERNOON: 57
Scattered showers

FRIDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 55
Windy with sun and clouds

