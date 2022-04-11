Sunny, chilly start to Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chilly and frosty start to the day with sunshine. Temperatures will be more mild Monday afternoon, however, we'll see scattered showers, with the chances for rumbles of thunder in the evening. Tuesday is warmer, in the 60s and quiet with more sunshine. Wednesday is the warmest day of the week, but we trade in the warmth for scattered showers and t-storms. Temperatures steadily decrease into the weekend

MONDAY

MORNING: 30

AFTERNOON: 63

Scattered showers

TUESDAY

MORNING: 44

AFTERNOON: 60

Sun and clouds

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 46

AFTERNOON: 71

Scattered showers and t-storms

THURSDAY

MORNING: 65

AFTERNOON: 57

Scattered showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 45

AFTERNOON: 55

Windy with sun and clouds

