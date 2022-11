Sunny, breezy, and cooler for your Monday with highs in the 50s this afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny skies with temperatures holding in the 50s today. Winds will be strong with gusts near 30 miles per hour today. Clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 30s. Total Lunar Eclipse Tuesday beginning at 4:09 a.m. on Tuesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and breezy, mid 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Rain arrive, near 70.