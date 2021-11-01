Sunny, breezy and cool this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny, breezy and cool today with highs near 50. Clouds increase with some lake effect rain and snow developing south of Buffalo. Partly cloudy and chilly on Tuesday with highs in the 40s. Some rain and snow south of Buffalo Tuesday night through Wednesday. Some minor accumulations over the higher elevations possible.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers south of Buffalo, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. rain and snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. rain and snow, mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

