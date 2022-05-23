Sunny breaks and cool temperatures today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny with highs near 60 degrees this afternoon. Quiet and cool weather tonight with lows in the 40s. We are warmer over the next few days with highs in the 70s tomorrow and Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Few showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 70.

