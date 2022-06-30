BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure over WNY means mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s this afternoon. It will be a tad muggy tonight with low in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front moves through WNY late on Friday bringing a chance for showers and t-showers to the area.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Late t-showers, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers over the Southern Tier, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

