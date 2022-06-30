Watch Now
Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon with high temperatures in the low 80s. Dry today with a chance for rain returning late Friday.
Thursday Weather
Posted at 8:15 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 08:15:55-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure over WNY means mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s this afternoon. It will be a tad muggy tonight with low in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front moves through WNY late on Friday bringing a chance for showers and t-showers to the area.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Late t-showers, mid 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers over the Southern Tier, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

