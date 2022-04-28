Watch
Sunny and cool for your Thursday

Sunny skies return
Thursday Weather
Posted at 6:17 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 06:17:03-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure over the Great Lakes will bring dry weather to WNY today through Saturday. Temperatures will warm as we head through the weekend with highs back in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear and cold, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, upper 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Few showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

