Sunny and cool for your Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure over the Great Lakes will bring dry weather to WNY today through Saturday. Temperatures will warm as we head through the weekend with highs back in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear and cold, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, upper 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Few showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

