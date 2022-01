Sunny and cold Monday forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring quiet weather to the region today and Tuesday. A strong cold front moves through on Wednesday which will usher in cold air and likely produce lake effect snow late Wednesday through Thursday. The lake effect snow could impact Metro Buffalo.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, low 12.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, upper 20s,

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.