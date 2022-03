Sunny and chilly Friday forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will settle over WNY today and bring sunny skies and cool temperatures to the area. Clouds increase on Saturday with a brief shower possible in the afternoon. Strong winds and warmer temperatures on Sunday with highs near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Brief showers, upper 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers and t-showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Strong winds, near 60.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.