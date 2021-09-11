Watch
Weather

Actions

Sunday showers ahead

Dodging raindrops for the Bills games
items.[0].image.alt
7 Eyewitness News WKBW
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 6:21 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 18:21:56-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight sees increasing clouds with showers that arrive late. Bill's fans will have to dodge the rain drops on Sunday because the late-night showers continue into the day ahead of an approaching cold front. A strong to severe thunderstorm or two is possible across the viewing area as the front sweeps through. The main threat will be gusty winds. Showers and a thunderstorm or two linger into the overnight with lows being a little cooler than the night before. Things quiet down Monday. Temperatures pop on Tuesday ahead of an approaching warm front. Another cold front sweeps through, but it will do nothing to lower temperatures much. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s for the remainder of the week.

SUNDAY
MORNING: 65
AFTERNOON: 75
Scattered showers and t-storms

MONDAY
MORNING: 59
AFTERNOON: 75
Mostly cloudy

TUESDAY
MORNING: 60
AFTERNOON: 80
Mostly cloudy and warm

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 69
AFTERNOON: 76
Scattered shower and t-storms

THURSDAY
MORNING: 61
AFTERNOON: 81
Partly cloudy and warmer

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018