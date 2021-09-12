Sunday showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bill's fans will have to dodge the rain drops today. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the viewing area as a cold front sweeps through. The main threat will be heavy rain and gusty winds. Showers and a thunderstorms linger into the overnight with lows being a little cooler than the night before. Things cool down a tad Monday. Temperatures pop on Tuesday ahead of an approaching warm front. Another cold front sweeps through, but it will do nothing to lower temperatures much. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s for the remainder of the week.

MONDAY

MORNING: 59

AFTERNOON: 73

Mostly cloudy

TUESDAY

MORNING: 60

AFTERNOON: 81

Mostly cloudy and warm

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 69

AFTERNOON: 75

Scattered shower and t-storms

THURSDAY

MORNING: 61

AFTERNOON: 79

Partly cloudy and warmer

FRIDAY

MORNING: 67

AFTERNOON: 77

Scattered showers and t-storms

