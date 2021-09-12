Watch
Sunday showers

Some thunderstorm pack a punch today
7 First Alert Forecast 11p.m. Update, Saturday, September 11
Posted at 12:16 AM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 00:16:08-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bill's fans will have to dodge the rain drops today. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the viewing area as a cold front sweeps through. The main threat will be heavy rain and gusty winds. Showers and a thunderstorms linger into the overnight with lows being a little cooler than the night before. Things cool down a tad Monday. Temperatures pop on Tuesday ahead of an approaching warm front. Another cold front sweeps through, but it will do nothing to lower temperatures much. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s for the remainder of the week.

MONDAY
MORNING: 59
AFTERNOON: 73
Mostly cloudy

TUESDAY
MORNING: 60
AFTERNOON: 81
Mostly cloudy and warm

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 69
AFTERNOON: 75
Scattered shower and t-storms

THURSDAY
MORNING: 61
AFTERNOON: 79
Partly cloudy and warmer

FRIDAY
MORNING: 67
AFTERNOON: 77
Scattered showers and t-storms

