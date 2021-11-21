Watch
Sunday rain turns into a wintry Monday

Gusty with lake effect for Monday
7 First Alert Forecast 6pm Update, Sunday, November 21
Posted at 6:28 PM, Nov 21, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A large-scale weather system will bring gusty winds and some snow to start the holiday week and cold temperatures in the 30s. Certainly, there will be daytime highs in the 20s areas south and east of Buffalo, as well as higher elevations. When you factor in the gusty winds, it will feel cooler than your thermometer readings. Tuesday is another day of cold air, in fact, it will be some of the coldest daytime highs we've had this season. Looking long-range to Thanksgiving, temperatures moderate some into the 40s with some dry time on hand from Wednesday until the second half of Thanksgiving.

MONDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 28
Gusty with lake effect snow

TUESDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 29
lake effect until the afternoon

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 42
AFTERNOON: 41
Mostly sunny & seasonable

THURSDAY
MORNING: 43
AFTERNOON: 32
Mostly cloudy with pm rain showers

FRIDAY
MORNING: 31
AFTERNOON: 32
Wintry showers

