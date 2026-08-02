Sunday Forecast: Flood WATCH posted until 2am Monday

FLOOD WATCH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 10am Sunday-2am Monday. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are expected today and tonight. Locally heavy rain is possible with rainfall rates near or exceeding 2 inches per hour at times. Repeated rounds of heavy rain over any given location could result in flash flooding. DO NOT drive across flooded roads. Move property to higher ground. Do not use or drink flood water.

Rainfall coverage will be uneven with dry time mixed in today. Continued heavy rain at times possible into the early overnight with improving conditions on Monday. Temperatures are back in the 80s Tuesday with sunshine. Warm and unsettled weather is possible by the end of the week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Scattered Showers, heavy rain at times and t-storms. upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Scattered Thundershowers, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny , low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny , mid 80s