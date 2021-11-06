Sun shiny Sunday ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunshine continues into Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. Daylight saving time ends early Sunday morning. we'll go from sunrise at 7:27AM Saturday to 6:26PM Sunday, however sunset will be at 5PM Sunday . Remember to turn your clocks back Saturday night one hour! If you like the forecast this weekend, well get ready for another stretch of dry weather. Not only that, but we'll be seeing highs in the 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 35 S. Tier 20s

AFTERNOON: 54

Mostly sunny and mild

MONDAY

MORNING: 44

AFTERNOON: 60

Mostly sunny and mild

TUESDAY

MORNING: 44

Sun & clouds and mild

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 44

AFTERNOON: 54

Sun & clouds and mild

THURSDAY

MORNING: 44

AFTERNOON: 60

Cloudy and mild with shower arriving in the PM

FRIDAY

MORNING: 53

AFTERNOON: 52

Mild with scattered showers

