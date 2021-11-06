Watch
Weather

Actions

Sun shiny Sunday ahead

Mostly sunny and mild Sunday
items.[0].videoTitle
7 First Alert Forecast 6 p.m. Update, Saturday, November 6
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 7:55 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 19:55:40-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunshine continues into Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. Daylight saving time ends early Sunday morning. we'll go from sunrise at 7:27AM Saturday to 6:26PM Sunday, however sunset will be at 5PM Sunday . Remember to turn your clocks back Saturday night one hour! If you like the forecast this weekend, well get ready for another stretch of dry weather. Not only that, but we'll be seeing highs in the 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

SUNDAY
MORNING: 35 S. Tier 20s
AFTERNOON: 54
Mostly sunny and mild

MONDAY
MORNING: 44
AFTERNOON: 60
Mostly sunny and mild

TUESDAY
MORNING: 44
Sun & clouds and mild

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 44
AFTERNOON: 54
Sun & clouds and mild

THURSDAY
MORNING: 44
AFTERNOON: 60
Cloudy and mild with shower arriving in the PM

FRIDAY
MORNING: 53
AFTERNOON: 52
Mild with scattered showers

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018