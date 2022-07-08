Sun gives way to increasing clouds today, staying seasonably warm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect dry conditions to persist through the upcoming weekend. Highs rise Friday to seasonable levels near 80 with a slight chance of an late afternoon sprinkle. Dry and nice weather for the weekend with highs in Saturday in the mid-70s and near 80 again on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, breeze, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. storms, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 80.

