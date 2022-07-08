Sun gives way to increasing clouds today, staying seasonably warm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect dry conditions to persist through the upcoming weekend. Highs rise Friday to seasonable levels near 80 with a slight chance of an late afternoon sprinkle. Dry and nice weather for the weekend with highs in Saturday in the mid-70s and near 80 again on Sunday.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low-mid 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, breeze, low 80s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. storms, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 80.