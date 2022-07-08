Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sun gives way to increasing clouds today, staying seasonably warm

An isolated shower is possible by afternoon, most remain dry
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
WKBW
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 4:30 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 04:30:42-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect dry conditions to persist through the upcoming weekend. Highs rise Friday to seasonable levels near 80 with a slight chance of an late afternoon sprinkle. Dry and nice weather for the weekend with highs in Saturday in the mid-70s and near 80 again on Sunday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, breeze, low 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. storms, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 80.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018