Sun gives way to clouds on Sunday as we conclude the final weekend of summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York has enjoyed some warm weather for this final weekend of summer. Sunday brings sunshine followed by increasing clouds. The day remains mainly dry although an isolated sprinkle is possible. By Sunday night rain showers and t-storms are likely and those remain a part of our Monday forecast. Temperatures will be lower by Monday thanks to cloud cover with highs in the lower 70s and a bit of a breeze out of the southwest. As of right now, rain becoming more scattered and even isolated late in the afternoon with mainly dry conditions during the game.

Sunday:

Increasing clouds. Humid. Chance of showers and t-storms PM.. High: near 80

Monday:

Warm and humid. Scattered showers and t-storms. Mid 70s.

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny. Highs: mid 70s

Wednesday:

Ample sunshine. Highs: mid 70s.