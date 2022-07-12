Sun, Clouds, Isolated T-Showers possible before sunset

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cold Front passing through WNY today will produce only isolated showers and t-showers while much of the region remains dry. Any wet weather activity will wind down after sunset. Another cold front arrives tomorrow which may produce a few stray showers -storms in the afternoon especially. Drier, more comfortable air arrives Thursday,

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Chance of isolated Showers and T-Showers. High: near 80. Breezy and humid. Winds: SW 10-25 G: 35

Tonight: Any spot showers winding down after sunset. Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows: mid 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and Clouds. Chance of stray afternoon showers and t-storm. High: upper 70s. Winds: W/NW 5-10.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Less humid. High: mid 70s.

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High upper 70s.

Saturday: Sunny and warmer. High: low 80s.