Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sun, Clouds, Isolated T-Showers possible before sunset

Staying muggy and breezy
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
WKBW
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 2:41 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 14:41:59-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cold Front passing through WNY today will produce only isolated showers and t-showers while much of the region remains dry. Any wet weather activity will wind down after sunset. Another cold front arrives tomorrow which may produce a few stray showers -storms in the afternoon especially. Drier, more comfortable air arrives Thursday,

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Chance of isolated Showers and T-Showers. High: near 80. Breezy and humid. Winds: SW 10-25 G: 35
Tonight: Any spot showers winding down after sunset. Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows: mid 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and Clouds. Chance of stray afternoon showers and t-storm. High: upper 70s. Winds: W/NW 5-10.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Less humid. High: mid 70s.

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High upper 70s.

Saturday: Sunny and warmer. High: low 80s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018