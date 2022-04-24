Watch
Weather

Actions

Summery, sun shiny Sunday

Warm with plenty of sunshine
7 Weather Forecast 11pm Update, Saturday, April 23
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 10:21 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 23:29:05-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Happy Sunday! It's a summery and sun shiny one. Enjoy the warmth with highs in the upper 70s to 80s (areas along the lakeshore will be a bit cooler). Our record high for this day was 87 degrees back in 1957. Monday will be a little unsettled with breezy winds and scattered showers, then some thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A cold front takes those temperatures right down ... around 20 degrees lower than what we saw Monday. Midweek brings a chance for some snow showers in the morning that transition to wintry showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will level out in the 50s as you head into the end of the work week. What a weather whiplash!

SUNDAY
MORNING: 50
AFTERNOON: 78
Mostly sunny

MONDAY
MORNING: 63
AFTERNOON: 68
Showers and thunderstorms

TUESDAY
MORNING: 44
AFTERNOON: 48
Mostly cloudy

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 33
AFTERNOON: 40
Chance of lake effect snow south of Buffalo

THURSDAY
MORNING: 31
AFTERNOON: 48
Sun & clouds

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018