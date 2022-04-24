Summery, sun shiny Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Happy Sunday! It's a summery and sun shiny one. Enjoy the warmth with highs in the upper 70s to 80s (areas along the lakeshore will be a bit cooler). Our record high for this day was 87 degrees back in 1957. Monday will be a little unsettled with breezy winds and scattered showers, then some thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A cold front takes those temperatures right down ... around 20 degrees lower than what we saw Monday. Midweek brings a chance for some snow showers in the morning that transition to wintry showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will level out in the 50s as you head into the end of the work week. What a weather whiplash!

SUNDAY

MORNING: 50

AFTERNOON: 78

Mostly sunny

MONDAY

MORNING: 63

AFTERNOON: 68

Showers and thunderstorms

TUESDAY

MORNING: 44

AFTERNOON: 48

Mostly cloudy

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 33

AFTERNOON: 40

Chance of lake effect snow south of Buffalo

THURSDAY

MORNING: 31

AFTERNOON: 48

Sun & clouds

