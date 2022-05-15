Summer temperatures to end the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This morning starts with areas of patchy fog that make way for partly cloudy skies and highs near 80. Don't be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. There's a full moon tonight called the flower moon. The moon will appear larger because it's a super moon AND there's also a lunar eclipse. The eclipse starts at 9:32 pm, reaches is maximum at 12:11 am, and ends at 2:50am. The flower moon will be at its fullest at 12:14 am. Unfortunately, clouds look like it will put a damper on -or even hinder- seeing this lunar eclipse. Showers and a t-storm or two will roll through on Monday. Temperatures will drop during the day as a cold front sweeps through. The winds will picks up as the cold front passes. Temperatures will be in the 50s with breezy winds on Tuesday. The midweek is cool, but temperatures rebound into feeling like summer after the turn of the week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 58

AFTERNOON: 78

Partly cloudy with a few showers and a t-storm

MONDAY

MORNING: 46

AFTERNOON: 66

Rain showers and isolated t-storms. Then breezy with falling temps

TUESDAY

MORNING: 43

AFTERNOON: 56

Partly cloudy and breezy

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 59

AFTERNOON: 58

Partly cloudy and cooler

THURSDAY

MORNING: 69

AFTERNOON: 72

Partly cloudy and warmer

