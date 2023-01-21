Stubborn clouds into Sunday morning with wet snow arriving in time for the big game by afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While January so far is averaging out to be among the top 10 warmest since Buffalo weather records began, it's also averaging out quite cloudy! That's the price we pay for some of this mild air.

Lazy clouds will turn more productive on Sunday as a wave of Low pressure approaches Western NY. That system will deliver an area wide light wet snow by early afternoon: just in time for the big game! The snow will be falling throughout the game, but it will be a very light snow. Expect 1 to 4 inches of accumulation by Monday morning, the lighter totals being realized in places like Orchard Park, with the higher tallies likely across the higher terrain of the Southern Tier.

Quiet weather returns for the start of the new week with clouds persistent in remaining in place. The next storm system to watch arrives later Wednesday with a round of wet snow that will likely be followed by a wintry mix and then some rain. Colder air on the back side of that storm will promote the development of lake enhanced snows off of Erie for the end of the week. That possibility likely offers up the best "opportunity" for a wintry landscape to return to Western NY.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Cloudy, with the odd flurry. Low: 30

SUNDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. 30.

AFTERNOON: Light wet snow. mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Light snow fades to flurries. near 32.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy. mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. near 30.

AFTERNOON: Flurries. mid 30s.

