Strong winds with temperatures near 30 this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Strong winds this morning with wind-chills below zero. Winds will gust near 35mph today with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Another round of snow Thursday night through Friday morning producing a few inches of snow. Colder air returns for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. Milder temperatures forecast for much of next week.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid teens.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid teens.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Late snow showers, low 20s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

