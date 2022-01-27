Strong winds with temperatures near 30 this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Strong winds this morning with wind-chills below zero. Winds will gust near 35mph today with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Another round of snow Thursday night through Friday morning producing a few inches of snow. Colder air returns for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. Milder temperatures forecast for much of next week.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid teens.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid teens.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 0.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid teens.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 0.
AFTERNOON: Late snow showers, low 20s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid teens.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.