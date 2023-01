Strong winds with snow showers and blowing snow for your Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Breezy with snow showers and blowing snow today. Expect 1 to 3" of snow mostly south of Buffalo. Winds diminish later today, and it will be quiet tonight. The next system arrives on Wednesday with snow likely through early afternoon. Snow will mix with sleet and rain late in the day with the wintry mix changing back to snow early Thursday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Windy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers mostly south, low 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow arrives, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow mixing with sleet and rain, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.