Strong winds with near record-warmth for Western New York this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High Wind Warning now through 7pm today for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. Winds will gust near 60 miles per hour northeast of Lake Erie.

Wind Advisory for Southern Erie, Wyoming, and Chautauqua Counties now through 7pm today. Winds will gust near 50 miles per hour.

Partly sunny and warm today with highs near 60 degrees. The record high today is 63 set in 1954. Winds will be very strong with gusts near 60 miles per hour. Isolated power outages are possible.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Breezy and mild, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and wind, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers and t-showers, upper 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Early flurries, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Windy, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

