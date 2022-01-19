Strong winds with highs near 40 today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winds will gust near 40mph today with early highs near 40. A cold front moves through after 12pm and temperatures will drop this afternoon. Watch out for icy spots to develop tonight and it will be slick tonight and Thursday. Highs on Thursday and Friday in the low teens.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. rain and snow, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Windy and colder, low 30s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy and icy, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low teens.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear and cold, near 0.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low teens.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, -5.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 20s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 20s.