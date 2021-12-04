Strong winds to continue through Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A breezy start to the weekend as winds gust into the 20s across the region this evening. Mostly cloudy skies for tonight as temperatures drop to the lower 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy. We'll see a passing snow shower by mid-day then rain showers accompany the warm front through evening but become more spotty overnight. Monday we'll reach our high in the morning then temperatures will fall from the mid 50s as the cold front brings rain across the region. The rain will turn to snow through the afternoon and evening hours. Expect windy conditions through the mid morning hours lasting through the evening. Snow ends overnight and winds will taper as well.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, lower 30s

AFTERNOON: Scattered snow then rain, windy, lower 40s

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain as temperatures drop, windy, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Rain mixing to snow, windy, upper 30s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow, lower 30s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, mid 20s

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, lower 30s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s

