Strong winds to continue through Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A breezy start to the weekend as winds gust into the 20s across the region this evening. Mostly cloudy skies for tonight as temperatures drop to the lower 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy. We'll see a passing snow shower by mid-day then rain showers accompany the warm front through evening but become more spotty overnight. Monday we'll reach our high in the morning then temperatures will fall from the mid 50s as the cold front brings rain across the region. The rain will turn to snow through the afternoon and evening hours. Expect windy conditions through the mid morning hours lasting through the evening. Snow ends overnight and winds will taper as well.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, lower 30s
AFTERNOON: Scattered snow then rain, windy, lower 40s
MONDAY
MORNING: Rain as temperatures drop, windy, mid 50s
AFTERNOON: Rain mixing to snow, windy, upper 30s
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow, lower 30s
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Cloudy, mid 20s
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, lower 30s
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, upper 20s
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s