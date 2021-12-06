Strong winds, falling temperatures, and snow today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High Wind Warning for Southern Erie and Chautauqua Counties until 7pm for winds gusting 50 to 60mph.

Wind Advisory for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties until 10pm. Winds gusting 40 to 50mph.

Lakeshore Flood Advisory from 10am to 7pm for Chautauqua and Erie Counties.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain showers and mild temperatures, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Strong winds and falling temperatures, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. flurries and a cold breeze, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Light snow, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Late rain, near 40.

