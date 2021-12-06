Watch
Strong winds, falling temperatures, and snow today

Winds gusting near 50mph
Monday Weather
Posted at 8:24 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 08:24:31-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High Wind Warning for Southern Erie and Chautauqua Counties until 7pm for winds gusting 50 to 60mph.

Wind Advisory for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties until 10pm. Winds gusting 40 to 50mph.

Lakeshore Flood Advisory from 10am to 7pm for Chautauqua and Erie Counties.

MONDAY
MORNING: Rain showers and mild temperatures, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Strong winds and falling temperatures, upper 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. flurries and a cold breeze, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Light snow, low 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Late rain, near 40.

