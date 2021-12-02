Strong winds and rain showers today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wind Advisory for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties from 10am to 7pm today with winds gusting 40 to 50mph.

Wind Advisory for Southern Erie County and Chautauqua County from 7am to 7pm today.

A strong cold front will move through WNY this afternoon. Temperatures will drop once the front passes with early highs near 50 degrees. Tonight any rain showers will change to snow with little accumulation. A few flurries south of Buffalo Friday morning with a few flurries on Saturday as well. The next system arrives on Sunday with rain in the afternoon. Rain will be with us early on Monday before a strong cold front moves through and drops our temperatures during the day.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Breezy with showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Strong winds and rain showers, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Flurries south of Buffalo, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Light snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain showers and strong winds, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

