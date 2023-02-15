Strong winds and near record high temperatures this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High Wind Warning now through 7pm today for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. Winds will gust near 60 miles per hour northeast of Lake Erie.

Wind Advisory for Southern Erie, Wyoming, and Chautauqua Counties now through 7pm today. Winds will gust near 50 miles per hour.

Partly sunny and warm today with highs near 60 degrees. The record high today is 63 set in 1954. Winds will be very strong with gusts near 60 miles per hour. Isolated power outages are possible. It will stay on the breezy side and on the mild side going into tonight, but it will be dry. An area of Low pressure will cross the region tomorrow evening bringing with it an area wide rain and even a few thunder showers! Once the storm tracks to our north and east colder air will work its way back into the area setting the stage for some limited lake snow early Friday.

WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and windy, low 60s.

EVENING: Partly cloudy and windy. upper 30s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers and t-showers, upper 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Early flurries, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. upper 30s