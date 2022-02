Strong winds and falling temperatures today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flood Watch for all of WNY now through 7pm today.

Winds will increase and temperatures will drop today. Temperatures will be in the 20s this afternoon with winds gusting near 40 miles per hour. Thursday will be a quiet day with highs near 30. Snow returns Thursday night and continues through Friday with several inches of snow likely.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Drizzle and fog, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Strong winds, mid 20s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow ending, mid 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Breezy, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.