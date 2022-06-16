Storms with strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes possible

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heat Advisory for Orleans and Genesee Counties from 10am to 6pm today. It will feel like it's 95 to 99 degrees this afternoon.

A cold front will move through WNY this afternoon with showers and storms developing along this frontal passage. Strong to severe storms are possible with storms producing damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. The greatest threat for storms will be from 12pm to 4pm.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sunny and warm, near 80.

AFTERNOON: Showers and storms, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

