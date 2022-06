Storm changes return for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For tonight, slight cool down as temperatures dip to the lower 70s. Things will heat up again Sunday as temperatures reach the mid 80s. We'll see the chance for isolated thunderstorms throughout the day. The chance for storms will continue overnight Sunday.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Chance for isolated thunderstorms, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated thunderstorms, mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Becoming mostly sunny, lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sunny, lower 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny skies, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny skies continue, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, lower 80s.