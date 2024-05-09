Still have your solar eclipse glasses? You can use them to see a spectacular solar event in the making now!

(WKBW-TV, Buffalo — Do you still have your solar eclipse glasses? If you do, you're in luck, as they can be put to good use in the coming days to see a massive storm growing on the surface of the sun.

The sunspot sprawls 200,000 km, or 124,274 miles across the sun's surface. That's 15 times wider than the Earth!

Spaceweather.com Large sunspot

In fact, the sunspot is so big that it now rivals the famed "Carrington sunspot" of 1859, which sparked auroras as far south as Cuba and Hawaii, and caused a large number of disruptions to telegraph lines. The mapped sunspot from the 1850s is in gray in the image above, while the current sunspot is just below it, in orange.

From this solar storm, we're seeing coronal mass ejections, or CMEs, blasting from the sun's surface with their sights set on Earth. Not one, not two, but THREE "solar burps" are Earth directed, which means yet ANOTHER potential to see the Northern Lights!

The blast is so noteworthy that it has prompted a high end geomagnetic storm watch to be issued by the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center.

High end watch...Definitely keep an eye out for aurora. Now we just need the clouds to cooperate! #WNY https://t.co/Bu2oRCaUvg — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) May 9, 2024

Of course, we just need the clouds to cooperate over the weekend.

So, whether it's safely watching this large sunspot by day with your solar glasses, or taking a chance with the night sky to potentially see the aurora borealis this weekend, there's plenty of reasons to keep looking up!