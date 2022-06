Steady rain Tuesday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A strong cold front will move through WNY early this afternoon. Steady rain showers along the front will across the area this morning. Rain will taper to sctd. showers and thundershowers this afternoon. Temperatures today will hold steady in the 60s. Skies clear tonight and expect a good deal of sunshine on Wednesday. Rain showers return on Thursday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.