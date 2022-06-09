Steady rain to start your Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Soaking rain across WNY early this morning will taper to sctd. showers late this morning through early this afternoon. Temperatures today will be in the low to mid 60s this afternoon which would be about 10 degrees below normal. Friday looks fantastic with sunny skies and highs near 70. A bit unsettled for the weekend with a slight chance for a shower late on Saturday, and a better chance for showers on Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 50s

AFTERNOON: Stray shower, low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Stray pm shower, low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

