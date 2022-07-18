Steady rain this morning across WNY. Sctd. showers expected this afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Steady rain this morning with sctd. showers this afternoon. Rain totals will be close to one inch. Skies will clear tonight with lows in the mid 60s. High pressure returns to WNY on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures back in the 80s. Hot and humid with highs near 90 on Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Soaking rain, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, near 90.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

