Steady Rain Moves Out, and a Noticeably Colder Week Lies Ahead.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of low pressure will push away from WNY tonight with steady rain ending. Colder air will funnel in with temps dropping into the mid 20s by morning. Spotty rain will change to a few snow showers with minor accumulations in some areas. Still, there may be icy spots on roads and sidewalks for the Monday morning commute. Lake effect snow will set up across Ski country and the So. Tier later Monday producing 1"-2" of accumulation into early Tuesday. Noticeably cold air will continue into the new work week with true arctic air arriving by the end of the week. But this polar weather pattern will not stick around. By end end of next weekend, temps will rebound back above the freezing mark.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Spot rain to snow. Colder. Low: mid 20s

MONDAY

MORNING: Passing snow shower. Cold. Mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Few snow showers. Lake snow south - 1" or so. High: upper 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Lake snow south. Cold Mid teens

AFTERNOON: Limited sun. Cold. Low 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Some sun. Cold. Mid teens

AFTERNOON: Few Flakes. Upper 20s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Few flakes. Near 20

AFTERNOON: Falling temps. 30s to teens

FRIDAY

Bitter cold. Snow showers. High: Single Digits