Staying cloudy into Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The disturbance that brought the rain and wet snow to Western NY on Sunday exits to the east tonight leaving us with a few snow flurries. Watch out for slick spots on secondary, untreated, and elevated road surfaces. A few light snow showers may linger into early Monday. Dry weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: FEW FLURRIES LOW 20S

AFTERNOON: PARTLY SUNNY MID 30S

TUESDAY

MORNING: FEW CLOUDS, LOW 20S

AFTERNOON: SUNNY, UPPER 30s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, cold. 20s

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. lower 30s

