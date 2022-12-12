Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Staying cloudy into Monday

There will be a few flurries in the morning. Watch for slick spots. Temperatures will remain at or below normal most of the week
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 8:20 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 20:20:00-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The disturbance that brought the rain and wet snow to Western NY on Sunday exits to the east tonight leaving us with a few snow flurries. Watch out for slick spots on secondary, untreated, and elevated road surfaces. A few light snow showers may linger into early Monday. Dry weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

MONDAY
MORNING: FEW FLURRIES LOW 20S
AFTERNOON: PARTLY SUNNY MID 30S

TUESDAY
MORNING: FEW CLOUDS, LOW 20S
AFTERNOON: SUNNY, UPPER 30s

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, cold. 20s
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. lower 30s

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App