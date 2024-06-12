Stargazing tips to explore the universe; Location, timing, and cell phone apps can help you

With summer around the corner, it's a great chance to create lasting memories of stargazing outside at night.

Many of us here in WNY live near city and suburban lights, which block our view, and a truly dark night sky can be difficult to come by until you know where and when to go.

The first step to successful stargazing is to choose the right location. Ideally, you'll want to be in a dark, open area with a clear view of the sky, like a campsite, rural area, or even a beach.

The moonlight plays a significant role in our ability to see stars. You'll want to pay attention to the phases of the moon and choose a time when there's little or no moonlight. When the moon is full, it washes out the light from most of the stars, leaving only the brightest ones visible.

Before you head out to stargaze, be sure to check the weather forecast to make sure the sky will be clear or mostly clear.

The best way to start exploring the night sky is with our own eyes, and a pair of binoculars or a telescope can help you see stars, planets and constellations more clearly.

A stargazing app is also another great way to locate stars, planets and constellations. You can hold your phone up and these apps will know where you are. Stargazing apps include Sky View, Stellarium Mobile Sky Map, Distant Suns, Star Walk, SkyMap and Sky Tonight.

A star chart can be a helpful tool for identifying stars and constellations as well. You can download a free chart online or purchase a printed version from a bookstore.

When you first step outside to stargaze, your eyes need time to adjust to the darkness. Avoid looking at your phone or other sources of light for at least 15-20 minutes before you start stargazing, as this can disrupt your night vision.

One of the most enjoyable events in the sky is to look for patterns in the stars, like the Big Dipper or Ursa Major, and use your star chart to help you identify them.

Stargazing can be a peaceful, meditative experience to help you feel more connected to the world around you, and to appreciate the beauty of the sky and the vastness of space.

