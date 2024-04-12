Spring is blooming, but so are the bugs. Here's how to prevent insects from invading your home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spring is here, and as we head into warmer weather, everything starts to blossom again... and so do the pesky insects! Here are some home tips to keep the bugs away:

Before you open your windows to welcome the Spring air, be sure to inspect and repair any holes or cracks in your screens.



While Spring cleaning inside your home, wash around the edges of your windows to prevent spiders. You can even add in some white vinegar to ward off the insects.



It's a good idea to install screens on dryer and chimney vents to prevent bugs or birds from entering.



Clean up and remove leaves and twigs around your home, because that's where bugs like to congregate.



Empty standing water from your yard because it provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes

Spring can be a lovely time of the year, especially when we are bug-free.

