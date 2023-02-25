Some much needed melting on Sunday, but it will be breezy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo only mustered from the mercury a top temp on Saturday of 28°, keeping us in the midst of an icy winter wonderland thanks to nearly three-fifths of an inch of glaze from the "ice storm" at the end of the week. We'll have a seasonably chilly Saturday night with temperatures holding steady or even rising in the overnight.

Expect Sunday to be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds will be busy at times and out of the southwest off of Lake Erie. The best chance of seeing highs right around 40 will be in the northtowns.

Our next weather event arrives Monday into Tuesday with another messy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. The difference this go around is that there should be less freezing rain with which to contend. The morning drive on Monday looks just fine, but the afternoon drive may prove to be a bit messy, as that wintry mix develops.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, breezy upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. near 20.

AFTERNOON: Wet snow and sleet. near 40.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers. mid to upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain. lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. lower & mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers. Mild. upper 40s