Soaking rain this morning with sunny breaks this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A slow moving cold front will pass through WNY this morning. Showers will taper off from west to east across the area with some sunny breaks this afternoon. It will be cool tonight with lows near 50 degrees. The cooler air over Lake Erie will produce some lake effect rain showers early on Friday which could impact Buffalo for the morning commute.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Lake effect rain showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase with showers developing, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with lake effect showers south, low to mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds with a shower chance, near 70.

