Snow to become widespread overnight ending early Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The northtowns have been seeing snowfall for most of the day but the rest of the region has been experiencing mainly rain. The rain will ultimately switch to snow this evening with a potential for a period of freezing rain prior. Overnight the snow will begin as light lake effect in the southwest region next to the lake but then a bit of scatterecd snow moves through the rest of the area. Sunday will begin with a bit more scattered snow through the morning but then mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Expecting only minor accumulations.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Scattered early snow then mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, lower 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy skies, lower 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy skies, lower 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, lower 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny skies, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Early snow chance then mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

