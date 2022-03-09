Snow showers south and east of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of low pressure well south of Buffalo will bring snow south and east of Buffalo late this morning through early this afternoon. 1-4" of snow expected across the higher elevations. Expect quiet weather on Thursday with more snow late Friday through Saturday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow arrives south of Buffalo, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow and rain south and east, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Late rain and snow, Low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow and strong winds, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Strong winds, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

