Snow showers south and east of Buffalo

Snow for parts of WNY
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 7:22 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 07:22:51-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of low pressure well south of Buffalo will bring snow south and east of Buffalo late this morning through early this afternoon. 1-4" of snow expected across the higher elevations. Expect quiet weather on Thursday with more snow late Friday through Saturday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Snow arrives south of Buffalo, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Snow and rain south and east, near 40.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Late rain and snow, Low 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow and strong winds, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Strong winds, mid 20s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

