Snow showers come to an end; Cool Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow showers will continue into Tuesday morning over the Southern Tier with chilly temps to start the day. Snow showers will fade away through the first part of Tuesday as temperatures move toward 40 degrees. Warmer air moves in for Wednesday as the mercury approaches 60 degrees in the Northtowns and 50s for the Southern Tier. Enjoy the mild temps while you can because the air will cool quickly sending lake flakes flying again to finish out the work week.
TUESDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 43
Wintry showers wrapping up. Then partly cloudy
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 57
Rain showers
THURSDAY
MORNING: 57
AFTERNOON: 45
Evening rain/snow showers
FRIDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 40
Snow showers
SATURDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 40
Sun & Clouds