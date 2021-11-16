Snow showers come to an end; Cool Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow showers will continue into Tuesday morning over the Southern Tier with chilly temps to start the day. Snow showers will fade away through the first part of Tuesday as temperatures move toward 40 degrees. Warmer air moves in for Wednesday as the mercury approaches 60 degrees in the Northtowns and 50s for the Southern Tier. Enjoy the mild temps while you can because the air will cool quickly sending lake flakes flying again to finish out the work week.

TUESDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 43

Wintry showers wrapping up. Then partly cloudy

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 57

Rain showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 57

AFTERNOON: 45

Evening rain/snow showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 40

Snow showers

SATURDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 40

Sun & Clouds

