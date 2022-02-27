Watch
Snow lingering this evening across parts of the area

Blowing snow bringing reduced visibilities
WKBW
Posted at 5:06 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 17:06:14-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow showers are still sitting over the central and southern parts of the area this evening. The snow is heavy at times and with strong wind gusts, visibility could be limited. Snow will be ending tonight as winds decrease. Temperatures will dip to the mid teens. Monday starts with sunshine but some clouds will return in the afternoon. The chance for flurries will return overnight.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny. Mid teens.
AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy with flurries. Upper teens.
AFTERNOON: Chance for rain/snow mix. Upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Wintry mix. Mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers. Upper 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Lower 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy skies. Mid 20s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny. Mid teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny skies. Mid 30s.

