Snow lingering this evening across parts of the area

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow showers are still sitting over the central and southern parts of the area this evening. The snow is heavy at times and with strong wind gusts, visibility could be limited. Snow will be ending tonight as winds decrease. Temperatures will dip to the mid teens. Monday starts with sunshine but some clouds will return in the afternoon. The chance for flurries will return overnight.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny. Mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with flurries. Upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Chance for rain/snow mix. Upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Wintry mix. Mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers. Upper 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Lower 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy skies. Mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny. Mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny skies. Mid 30s.

